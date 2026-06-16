After criticism, NCERT to restore original 'Dancing Girl' image in school textbook

The move comes as a debate erupted over the representation of one of the most recognisable archaeological artefacts from the Indus Valley Civilisation in school textbooks.

Asked by PTI whether the NCERT will replace the retouched image of the 'Dancing Girl' in the Class 9 Arts textbook with the original version, its Director Dinesh Saklani replied in the affirmative.

The bronze figurine -- "Dancing Girl" of Mohenjo-daro -- was depicted with its bare torso covered in the opening chapter, "History of Arts", of Madhurima, NCERT's new Class 9 Arts education textbook.