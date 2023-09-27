AFSPA extended in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland for another six months

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairson Tuesday extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for another six months.

The government has issued two separate notifications, the decisions have been taken after a review of the law-and-order situation in both states.

The first gazette notification reads that the Central Government in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared 8 districts and 21 Police Stations in 5 other districts of the state of Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2023.

"And whereas a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Nagaland has been undertaken. Now, therefore, Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts in Nagaland and the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of i) Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; ii) Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung District; iii) Yanglok police station in Longleng District; iv) Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and v) Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier," the notification read.

In another notification, the Central Government in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam as ‘disturbed area’ vide Notification S.O.1422(E) dated March 24, 2023. And whereas a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Arunachal Pradesh has been undertaken," the notification read. "Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2022, unless withdrawn earlier," it added. AFSPA gives armed forces the power to maintain public order in “disturbed areas”.