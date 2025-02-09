Aero India platform showcases 'strength, resilience, self-reliance' of new India: Rajnath

NEW DELHI: The 15th edition of 'Aero India', billed as Asia's largest air show, is all set to be inaugurated in Bengaluru on February 10 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who on Sunday said this is a platform that showcases the "strength, resilience and self-reliance" of a new India.

Organised in a total area of over 42,000 sq m and with the confirmed participation of over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, the event is set to be the biggest-ever 'Aero India' till date.

Singh, who reached Bengaluru on Sunday, termed the participation of more than 90 countries as a "testament to the growing global confidence" in India's aerospace and defence capabilities.

'Aero India' is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition, which is held in Bengaluru, organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

It is India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition where global aero vendors and the Indian Air Force (IAF) thrill the spectators with back-to-back aerobatic flying displays.

Earlier in the day, Singh in a post on X said he will be attending the 15th edition of 'Aero India' in Bengaluru that will showcase cutting-edge defence technologies and global aviation excellence, and that he was looking forward to witness the future of aerospace sector.

The Asia's largest air show is hosted at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in the southern city.

Later, Singh told reporters in Bengaluru that 'Aero India' is a crucial platform, which will drive forward the government's vision of a "strong, capable India, secure and self-reliant India", the Defence Ministry said in a statement here.

The broad theme of this edition is -- 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.

"Aero India is a platform that showcases the strength, resilience, and self-reliance of new India. It is not just crucial for India's defence preparedness, but it also plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation," Singh said.

It will demonstrate India's defence capabilities and forge global partnerships, he said.

Defence ministers or representatives from "about 30 countries" have come to participate in this event. The presence of air chiefs and secretaries from 43 countries further highlights the significance of this event - not just for India, but for the entire international defence community, Singh underlined.

"Our goal is to enhance collaboration in areas of common interest with our friendly nations, fostering deeper cooperation and shared progress. The event is not just a showcase of technology and innovation, but will also serve as a source of inspiration for our youth, fostering scientific temperament and a spirit of innovation," he said.

The Department of Defence Production also shared an update on its X handle about the show that will take place from February 10-14.

In a post on X on Sunday, the department said that the defence minister will also inaugurate the 'India Pavillion' at Aero India 2025 on February 10.

"India's commitment to Make-in-India featuring defence manufacturing capabilities, cutting-edge technologies & future prospects on global stage," it wrote on the social media platform.

A flagship event 'Aero India' brings together global industry leaders, government officials, technology experts and defence strategists under one roof, officials said.

"Aero India stands as a testament to India's unwavering commitment to innovation, strategic collaboration, and excellence in aerospace and defence," the ministry said ahead of the mega event.

As the nation prepares to host Aero India 2025, the event promises to build on the rich legacy of previous editions, most notably, the transformative Aero India 2023, it said.

"Through rigorous operational protocols, strategic partnerships, and a forward-thinking agenda, Aero India 2025 is poised to further elevate India's profile on the global aerospace stage," the ministry said.