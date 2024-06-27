Begin typing your search...

Advani admitted to AIIMS in Delhi

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister has been admitted in the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

PM Modi with Lal Krishna Advani (Photo/PTI)

NEW DELHI: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the AIIMS here late on Wednesday night, sources said.

"He is stable and under observation," a source said.

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister has been admitted in the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is learnt to being treated by doctors from the Department of Urology.

However, there was no immediate clarity on his ailment.

