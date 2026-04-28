Advance action needed to protect vulnerable groups from heatwaves: NHRC to 21 states, Delhi

The elderly, children, infants and newborns are especially susceptible to the health impacts of extreme heat. Additionally, heatwaves can lead to the loss of livelihoods and an increased risk of fire accidents, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

Mercury levels have soared in various states in the country over the past few days and in Delhi, temperature readings have breached the 40 degrees Celsius mark at many places.

In this context, the NHRC asked 21 states and Delhi to take advance action and implement relief measures to protect the vulnerable population during heatwaves.