ADR calls for law to regulate parties, stricter disclosure norms to curb money power in polls

The report titled ‘Political Finance in India: Assessment and Recommendations’ identified seven key limitations – dominance of money and muscle power; lack of internal democracy within parties; absence of statutory backing to EC rules; inability of EC to deregister defaulting parties; evasion of Right to Information (RTI) scrutiny; flouting of existing laws by contestants; and lack of political will to implement reforms.

These systemic weaknesses enable financial opacity and unaccountable campaign financing, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.