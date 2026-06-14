Admit cards for NEET re-exam released; Union govt tightens oversight

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released admit cards for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21, even as the Union government intensified oversight and monitoring measures to ensure a smooth and transparent conduct of the high-stakes medical entrance test.
In a social media post, the NTA said, “Admit Card for the re-exam (June 21) is now live at neet.nta.nic.in. Before downloading the admit card, please verify your Bank Account details for refund.”
Candidates appearing for the re-exam can download their hall tickets from the official portal using their application number and date of birth or password. The re-test assumes significance amid heightened scrutiny over examination processes and the Union government’s push to restore confidence in one of the country’s largest entrance examinations.
The NEET-UG re-exam will be conducted in offline mode on June 21 from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Nearly 22.75 lakh candidates had registered for NEET-UG this year, while over 22.05 lakh students appeared for the exam held on May 3.
NTA officials said that the Union government has stepped up coordination with district administrations, examination centres and security agencies ahead of the re-test. Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan recently reviewed preparedness measures and stressed strict compliance with security protocols and administrative coordination.
The NTA has introduced several candidate-focused changes for the re-test. The duration of the exam has been extended by 15 minutes, taking the total test window to 195 minutes. The agency has also redesigned the question booklet and increased the space provided for rough work following feedback from students.
The exam will continue to comprise 180 compulsory multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology for a maximum of 720 marks. The NTA has advised candidates to download their admit cards well in advance and carefully follow all examination-day instructions.