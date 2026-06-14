Admit cards for NEET re-exam released; Union govt tightens oversight

In a social media post, the NTA said, “Admit Card for the re-exam (June 21) is now live at neet.nta.nic.in. Before downloading the admit card, please verify your Bank Account details for refund.”

Candidates appearing for the re-exam can download their hall tickets from the official portal using their application number and date of birth or password. The re-test assumes significance amid heightened scrutiny over examination processes and the Union government’s push to restore confidence in one of the country’s largest entrance examinations.

The NEET-UG re-exam will be conducted in offline mode on June 21 from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Nearly 22.75 lakh candidates had registered for NEET-UG this year, while over 22.05 lakh students appeared for the exam held on May 3.