Adityanath says 100 chartered flights expected at Ayodhya airport on Jan 22

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said 100 chartered flights are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport for the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

Adityanath said he estimates that around 100 chartered flights are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport on January 22.

He was speaking at the virtual function for the inauguration of the Ayodhya to Ahmedabad flight by IndiGo.

While Adityanath joined the function from Lucknow, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined from the national capital.