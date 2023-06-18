Adipurush under fire for Lord Hanuman portrayal

NEW DELHI: Several parties, including the Congress, BJP, AAP and Sena (UBT), on Saturday criticised filmmaker Om Raut’s Adipurush for hurting the sentiments with the portrayal of Lord Hanuman, whereas the BJP demanded a temporary suspension of the film’s screening.

Fronted by Prabhas, Adipurush has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman’s dialogues in the Lanka Dahan sequence, among others. The 3D multilingual film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called the language used in the film “tapori” (crass or one used by street thugs) and said it hurt the sentiments of people.

“In 1987, when Ramanand Sagar made the serial Ramayana, then PM Rajiv Gandhi had said that ‘Ramayana’ has ignited the hearts and minds of millions of viewers,” she recalled in comparison.

In an appeal to Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the film should be re-examined for its “controversial scenes and dialogues”.