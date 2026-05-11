Adhikari cabinet approves BSF land transfer for border fencing, initiates Census exercise in Bengal

The decisions were taken during the first cabinet meeting of the BJP government in West Bengal, chaired by Adhikari and attended by the five ministers – Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Kshudiram Tudu, Nisith Pramanik, and Ashok Kirtaniya – who have already taken the oath of office, along with senior state bureaucrats.

Adhikari announced in a press conference that Bengal would now become part of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, alongside multiple other central welfare projects – like PM Jan Arogya Yojna, PM Fasal Bima Yojna offering crop insurance for farmers, PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme for upgrading state-run schools, PM Viswakarma scheme supporting artisans and craftspeople, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme for women's education and empowerment and Ujwala 3.0 scheme for subsidised cooking gas connections.

These schemes were allegedly kept out of bounds for the state people owing to political considerations under the previous Mamata Banerjee regime.