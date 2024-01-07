Actors Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt invited for Ram temple consecration ceremony

CHENNAI: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Sunday received an invitation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony slated to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya.

Actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played the roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the famous TV serial 'Ramayan', have been invited to the event. Veteran actor Rajinikanth also has been invited to the ceremony.

More than a lakh devotees are expected to descend on the temple town on the occasion of 'pran pratishtha' on January 22.

Over 7,000 people are on the invitee list of the temple trust -- Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra -- and they include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, according to official sources.

The guest list also includes a large number of sadhus and 4,000 seers across the country and some foreign invitees.

The Ram temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width and 161 feet in height, Rai had said earlier. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

On January 6, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he will decide "very soon" on whether he will attend the ceremony.

On Decemeber 26, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has turned down an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the party said while underlining its belief that religion is a personal choice.