Actors Rajini, Dhanush & Anupam Kher leave for Ayodhya to attend 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

CHENNAI: Actors Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vivek Oberoi, and Anupam Kher have left for Ayodhya to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony slated to be held tomorrow at Ram temple.

While leaving for Ayodhya, Anupam Kher said to reporters at the airport, "It is a very good feeling. We all have waited for this day for a very long time. Jai Shree Ram."

Earlier, 'Babli Bouncer' fame filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar left for Ayodhya to attend the ceremony and said that he is very excited to have a darshan of Ram Lalla and has been eagerly waiting for this day for several years.

Music composer Anu Malik also arrived at Lucknow airport to attend the ceremony and said that he feels very emotional as the ceremony is a huge occasion.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Lucknow at 12:10 pm to attend the event.

#WATCH | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reaches Lucknow to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/KkbBhb26au — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya and said that the beautification in the city has made Ayodhya look beautiful.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actress Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/YtaGmVEhBg — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is temple-hopping across Tamil Nadu, is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Friday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, while PM Modi will also perform rituals at the ceremony.