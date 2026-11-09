Actor Mammootty's visit to BJP leader's residence sparks criticism; saffron party leader hits out

BJP state vice-president B Gopalakrishnan on Monday condemned the online attacks on Mammootty for visiting his house following his daughter's marriage here, even as the CPI (M) sought to distance itself away from the controversy.

Gopalakrishnan's daughter got married at Guruvayur on November 1. The wedding was attended by prominent political leaders from different parties and celebrities. Mammootty, who could not attend the wedding ceremony, visited the BJP leader's house on Sunday.

Several social media posts criticised the actor for his visit, prompting Gopalakrishnan to condemn the attacks.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged that certain forces did not want people in Keralam to live in harmony, while friendship transcended politics, religion, caste, language, dress and colour.

"Friendship has always existed in Keralam. Of late, some people have been trying to destroy this bond. I consider such gestures as an example that should be emulated," he said.