Actor Lakshmi Menon absconding in Kerala IT employee kidnap case

CHENNAI: Kerala police are actively searching for actor Lakshmi Menon, who is reportedly absconding in connection with the kidnapping and assault of an IT employee in Kerala.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident occurred at a bar in Ernakulam, Kerala, where a quarrel broke out between two groups.

Following the altercation, one group left in a car, only to be chased, intercepted, and attacked by the other group. During this, an IT employee was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted.

In connection with the case, police arrested three individuals, Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol. Lakshmi Menon is alleged to have been part of the gang involved in the kidnapping. While the police had decided to interrogate her, the actor has gone into hiding. The police are actively searching for her.

Lakshmi Menon was last seen in Arivazhagan’s horror thriller Sabdham, alongside Aadhi Pinisetty.