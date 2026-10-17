Actor Imran Khan challenges 'leave India' notice in Bombay High Court

The 43-year-old actor, in the plea filed through his advocate Zulfiquar Memon and MZM Legal, termed the notice as "illegal, perverse, drastic and bad in law."

The plea requested the High Court to quash the notice and stay its operation in an interim relief.

The plea stated that there is no provision under the current law or statutory rules that prohibits an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholder from participating in a peaceful protest.

The plea is expected to be mentioned for an urgent hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna.

"The notice has been issued without disclosing any reasons, supporting material, or specific statutory contravention. It was issued without inquiry, a show-cause notice, or any opportunity for the Petitioner (Khan) to respond to the alleged violations," the plea said.