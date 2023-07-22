Activists alerted NCW over a month ago

NEW DELHI: More than a month before the horrific video surfaced, activists had informed the NCW about not only this case but other instances of rape, besides kidnapping, lynching, immolation and even murder.

In a letter written to NCW chief Rekha Sharma on June 12, two activists who visited the State and the North American Manipur Tribal Association had said there was “numbing silence” of sexual violence by Meiteis.