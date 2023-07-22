Begin typing your search...

Activists alerted NCW over a month ago

In a letter written to NCW chief Rekha Sharma on June 12, two activists who visited the State and the North American Manipur Tribal Association had said there was “numbing silence” of sexual violence by Meiteis.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 July 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-21 22:30:29.0  )
Activists alerted NCW over a month ago
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: More than a month before the horrific video surfaced, activists had informed the NCW about not only this case but other instances of rape, besides kidnapping, lynching, immolation and even murder.

In a letter written to NCW chief Rekha Sharma on June 12, two activists who visited the State and the North American Manipur Tribal Association had said there was “numbing silence” of sexual violence by Meiteis.

Nationhorrific video surfacedNorth American Manipur Tribal AssociationSexual ViolenceNCW chief Rekha Sharma
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X