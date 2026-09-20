Activists accuse Mumbai cops of pressuring people, raiding venues to stop Umar Khalid film screening

In a post on Instagram, Khanna said they were were supposed to screen "Prisoner No. 626710 Is Present" in solidarity with Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, also in jail since 2020, here on September 19.

"Mumbai Police has crossed all levels of cowardice! They have raided our original venue for the Umar Khalid screening as well, which had already been cancelled for us due to fear.

"For context, they threatened the venue manager of our final venue yesterday and got the screening cancelled. We even mentioned publicly that the screening is cancelled, but Mumbai Police still raided the original venue today, which had already been cancelled on us due to fear, just in case, to make sure the truth about Umar Khalid and his unjust incarceration is suppressed," Pundir said in a post on X on Saturday.

There are groups in civilian clothes lurking around our original venue to still make sure no screening happens, Pundir said.

Khanna also alleged Mumbai police personnel are showing up in civilian clothes to intimidate venues to cancel the documentary screening in solidarity with Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

"Our second venue was visited by police, first in civilian clothes and later in a police van. The venue manager was threatened and pressured to cancel the screening, and it was eventually cancelled. But it did not stop there," Khanna said.

The police also showed up at another well-known venue in Bandra that they had only spoken to while looking for possible spaces, Khanna said.