Action will be take against PM Modi, Shah, Bhagwat, CEC for 'treason': Rahul

Gandhi asserted that nobody is going to escape accountability.

"I am not interested in what the BJP says. I am standing here to protect democracy in the country. Along with me, 300 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs had come and they are also trying to protect democracy," Gandhi said, addressing reporters from inside the Akashwani Bhawan premises where he was in a standoff with the police in a bid to reach the Election Commission office.

"Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Mohan Bhagwat and CEC Gyanesh Kumar have finished off democracy in the country. The whole country believes this, the youth of the country also believe this. The police people who were stopping me are also saying this. The reality is known to everyone," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.