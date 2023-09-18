'Achievements of Indians being discussed, result of united efforts in 75 years of Parl'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the achievements of Indians are being discussed everywhere and this is the result of united efforts during the 75 years of the history of the country’s Parliament.

Initiating the discussion on ‘Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – achievements, experiences, memories and learnings’ in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that the success of Chandrayaan-3 has not only made India but the world proud.

“This has highlighted a new form of India's strength which is connected to technology, science, potential of our scientists and the strength of the 140 crore people in the country,” he said. The Prime Minister also referred to the Parliament shifting to the new building from Tuesday, the second day of the Special Session of Parliament, which will continue till September 22.

“All of us are saying goodbye to this historic building. Before independence, this House was the place for the Imperial Legislative Council. After independence, this gained the identity of Parliament House,” he said. “It is true that the decision to construct this building was taken by foreign rulers but we can never forget and can proudly say that the toil, the hard work and the money that went into the construction was that of my countrymen," he added.

The Prime Minister also referred to the success of the G20 Summit held in the national capital earlier this month. "Today, the achievements of all Indians are being discussed everywhere. This is the result of our united efforts during the 75 years of the history of our Parliament. The success of Chandrayaan-3 has not only made India but the world proud. This has highlighted a new form of India's strength which is connected to technology, science, potential of our scientists and the strength of the 140 crore people in the country. Today, I again want to congratulate our scientists," he said.