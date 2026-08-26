‘Achche din’ keep wrecking common person’s budget: Congress slams Modi government

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the BJP wants to dodge accountability for its misdeeds through distracting stunts and nonsensical talk but the Congress and the public would continue to raise questions over inflation.

“Take a look at the state of the common man’s kitchen during festivals -- onion prices have risen by up to 59 per cent in a year, Rs 50-60 per kg in many cities; sugar Rs 60-70 per kg, up to Rs 72 per kg in some places; mustard oil over Rs 200 per litre; food inflation 5.52 per cent; wholesale inflation 9.78 per cent,” he said.

"It's been 12 years of BJP government, and the reality of 'achche din' is that sometimes lentils, sometimes vegetables, sometimes oil, sometimes sugar keep wrecking the common person's budget," Kharge said.