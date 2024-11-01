Ace fashion designer Rohit Bal, who TIME called 'Master of fabric and fantasy', dies of heart attack at 63

CHENNAI: Renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal died on Friday following a heart attack, said Fashion Design Council of India president Sunil Sethi. He was 63.

Bal, who was affectionately called Gudda, had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Gurugram for cardiac issues in December last year.

Incidentally, Bal had made a comeback to the fashion scene by presenting a collection at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale, a few weeks ago, following a break due to prolonged illness.

The designer had been admitted to Aashlok Hospital in Safdarjung Enclave and was being treated by Dr Alok Chopra, Sethi added. Doctors tried their best for two hours to revive him, a heartbroken Sethi added.

In a post on Instagram, the Fashion Design Council of India recalled the contributions of the fashion icon, who was also known as Gudda.

Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) recalled the contributions of the fashion icon in an Instagram post: "We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India. Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA," the council wrote.

Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania too mourned the death of the designer. "Heartbroken to say goodbye to an incredible friend. You brought so much light, laughter, and kindness into the lives of everyone around you. I'm grateful for every moment we shared, every laugh, every conversation. You'll be missed beyond words, but your spirit will live on in all of us. Rest peacefully, my friend," he wrote in a post on X.

Bal, who was born in a Kashmiri Pandit family in Srinagar on 8 May, 1961, began his career in 1986 and rose to become one of the topmost names in the Indian fashion industry.

Known for his use of lotus and peacock motifs, he was listed as India's 'Master of fabric and fantasy' in Time Magazine in 1996.

He had opened several stores across India as well as the Middle East and in Europe. Bal also designed costumes for the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Internationally well-known, Bal's designs have been worn by Hollywood actresses Uma Thurman and Pamela Anderson, and supermodels Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Campbell.

(With PTI inputs)