"Accused will be punished," says K'taka CM; urges oppn to refrain from 'doing politics' Cafe blast incident

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the accused involved in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe will be traced and punished, adding that opposition parties should refrain from indulging in politics over the incident.

As many as nine people have been injured in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

Addressing reporters in Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "CCTV footage from the cafe is being examined. It has come to be known that someone had left a bag at the cafe. The accused in the incident will be punished."

Asserting that "multiple explosions have also taken place in the previous governments," the Chief Minister said, "This incident has happened in our government. Disciplinary and strict action will be taken against those who involved. Politics should not be done in this matter."

According to sources, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will visit the Bengaluru explosion site as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured the people of Bengaluru and said that investigative agencies are seriously looking into the matter.

"Our officers are investigating the issue, whether there was some business rivalry or not or who did it will be investigated. Whoever it may be, there are videos, complete videos of almost 2-3 kms which is being inspected by the investigating officers there. There is nothing serious, Bengalurians need not to worry law and order situation in the state is fine," he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader PC Mohan had expressed concerns over the explosion that took place in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe and urged the administration to investigate the incident.

In a post on X, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan said, "Concerned to hear about the mysterious blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency. My thoughts are with the affected individuals and their families. Urging authorities to investigate and ensure the safety of all citizens. Stay safe, Bengaluru."

Also, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who represents Bengaluru South Constituency said that the founder of the cafe informed him that blast has occured after a customer left a bag in its premises.

The National President of the BJP Yuva Morcha said that the people of Bengaluru are demanding answers from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"Just spoke to Rameshwaram Cafe founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It's seems to be a clear case of bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM Siddaramaiah," Tejasvi Surya posted on X.