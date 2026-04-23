Accused raped IRS officer's daughter in rooftop study, changed blood-stained clothes before fleeing

Piecing together the chilling details of the sexual assault and murder, police officials said Rahul Meena is a man without remorse. He is showing little signs of contrition and has changed his statement repeatedly.

According to police sources, the 19-year-old accused headed straight to the rooftop study after sneaking into the house using a spare key, where he attacked the woman, daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer preparing for her civil services examination, raped her, and dragged her blood-soaked body downstairs.

He allegedly strangled the victim with a mobile phone charging cable before hitting her with a heavy object, rendering her unconscious.

“The investigation suggests that the accused raped the victim while she was still unconscious. He then dragged her down the stairs to another room where a locker was kept, and attempted to open the biometric lock using her fingerprint, but it did not open,” a police source said.