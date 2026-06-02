Accused denied bail: Drug dealers destroying lives of youth: SC

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sheel Nagu and V Mohana dismissed the bail plea of an accused who was arrested in June 2022 in a case registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

"People dealing with drugs will have to be dealt with a very firm hand. They are destroying the lives of youths of this country generation after generation," Justice Nath observed while dismissing the plea.

The accused had moved the apex court to challenge a February order this year of the Madras High Court.