ABVP members scuffle with police near Jharkhand CM residence, 8-10 detained

The incident took place during the ABVP's Jharkhand unit's march towards the CM's residence to express solidarity with students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment exams. The march commenced at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University here.

"ABVP members scuffled with the police and tried to break through barricades near the chief minister's residence. Eight to ten members have been detained and will be taken to Lalpur police station," a police officer said.

Among those detained were ABVP office-bearers Pradeep Shekhawat, Pashupatinath Upmanyu and Prakash Tuti.