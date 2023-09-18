'Abrogation of Article 370 was not in accordance with Constitution'

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Lok Sabha Hasnain Masoodi on Monday said that the abrogation of Article 370 was not in accordance with the Indian Constitution adding that the decision taken on August 5, 2019, has not achieved its purpose till this date.

"This August house gave special status to J-K and it was a decision which was reached with consensus without any dissent, amendme,nt and reservations to the proposal. On August 5, 2019 state was stripped of its special status. When we look at the journey we cannot lose sight of these events as these events did not go with the mandate of the Constitution," JKNC MP Hasnain Masoodi said while addressing Lok Sabha on the first day of the special session of Parliament.

"We can't ignore the decisions taken on August 5, 2019. The decision (Abrogation of Article 370) was not in accordance with the Constitution. It was unilateral and undemocratic," he added. JKNC MP further stated that incidents of encounters between security forces and terrorists in the valley have been on the rise.

"Since January 1 of this year, there have been a total of 15 encounters. We have not achieved anything by taking this decision," he said.

On August 5, 2019, the Central government announced the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and split the region into two Union territories.

Earlier today, Initiating the discussion on the ‘Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – achievements, experiences, memories and learnings’ in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister also referred to the Parliament shifting to the new building on Tuesday and said: “bidding goodbye to this building is an emotional moment”.

The Special Session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue till Friday.



