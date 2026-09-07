Above-normal temperatures push up power demand in Keralam; partial curbs possible

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the southwest monsoon remaining weak and rains staying away, several parts of Keralam are experiencing above-normal temperatures, raising electricity consumption in the state and prompting the authorities to warn of the possibility of partial power restrictions during evening peak hours.
According to the latest IMD data, Kottayam recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 4.4 degrees above normal, the highest departure among the stations in the state.
Punalur in Kollam district recorded 35.2 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above normal, while Vellanikkara and Palakkad recorded 34.3 degrees Celsius each, 4.1 degrees and 3.9 degrees above normal, respectively, said the data released on Sunday evening said.
CIAL Kochi recorded 34 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees above normal, while Kozhikode and Kannur recorded 33.4 degrees and 33.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Thiruvananthapuram city recorded 33.3 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above normal.
The relatively high temperatures have led to a significant increase in electricity consumption in the state compared to previous periods, according to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).
At the same time, power demand has increased across the country, resulting in reduced availability of electricity through the power exchange.
According to the Grid Controller of India, a shortage of 12,000 MW in electricity availability across the country has not been fully resolved.
KSEB has said there has also been an unexpected reduction in the availability of power from central generating stations.
Peak-hour demand in Keralam in recent days has been 500 to 800 MW higher than the demand recorded during September in previous years.
If adequate power is not available through the power exchange and grid frequency falls, partial power restrictions may become necessary in the state between 6 pm and midnight, the KSEB warning said.