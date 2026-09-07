Above-normal temperatures push up power demand in Keralam; partial curbs possible

According to the latest IMD data, Kottayam recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 4.4 degrees above normal, the highest departure among the stations in the state.

Punalur in Kollam district recorded 35.2 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above normal, while Vellanikkara and Palakkad recorded 34.3 degrees Celsius each, 4.1 degrees and 3.9 degrees above normal, respectively, said the data released on Sunday evening said.

CIAL Kochi recorded 34 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees above normal, while Kozhikode and Kannur recorded 33.4 degrees and 33.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Thiruvananthapuram city recorded 33.3 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above normal.

The relatively high temperatures have led to a significant increase in electricity consumption in the state compared to previous periods, according to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

At the same time, power demand has increased across the country, resulting in reduced availability of electricity through the power exchange.