About 15,000 pilgrims stranded along Kedarnath trek route after landslide evacuated

Joint teams comprising State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) successfully rescued and escorted approximately 1,500 pilgrims to Gaurikund after they were stranded late at Sunday night, the SDRF said in a press statement.

It said that the Sonprayag police received information that several pilgrims were stranded on the other side of the route in the Chirbasa area -- located about 3 kilometres beyond Gaurikund -- due to a landslide.

Upon receiving the information, an SDRF team from Sonprayag, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, arrived at the site and found debris accumulated on the road near the Chirbasa helipad due to the landslide, officials said.