Abhishek Rana resigns as Himachal Pradesh Cong Committee Social Media Chairman

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Social Media Chairman, Abhishek Rana, resigned from the post on Thursday.

"I had the honour of serving in this capacity for almost 5 years, but now that I am the trustee and President of Sarv Kalyankari Sanstha, I want to devote more time to my NGO, which has been actively engaged in various impactful social initiatives across Himachal Pradesh. The increasing request for our services necessitates my undivided attention to ensure continued social welfare." read the resignation letter.

Abhishek Rana also requested that the party appoint the social media chairman as soon as possible.

"In light of the approaching Lok Sabha elections, I believe the party must have a dedicated social media chairman. Therefore, I request that you appoint a deserving individual who can effectively contribute to the party's online presence during this critical period," further read the letter.

On January 7, the Congress set up the election committees for eight states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and others.

The grand old party also constituted the political affairs committee for Madhya Pradesh.

"The Congress President has approved the proposal of the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committees of Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura, and the Pradesh Election Committee and Political Affairs Committee of Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect," an official statement issued by the party said on Saturday.

While Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was announced as the chairman of the Pradesh Election Committee of the southern state, Jitu Patwari and Govind Singh Dotasara will head the Pradesh Election Committee for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively.

The committee has as its members former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former Union ministers Sachin Pilot and Jitendra Singh. Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Mohan Prakash, C P Joshi, Harish Choudhary, Ramlal Jat, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Murari Lal Meena, Ashok Chandna, Neeraj Dangi, Zubair Khan, Dheeraj Gurjar, Rajkumar Sharma, Rohit Bohra, Indra Meena, Dungar Ram Gedar, Shimla Devi Nayak, and Lalit Yadav are also part of the same committee.