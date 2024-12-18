AAP's Sanjay Singh slams Amit Shah over remarks on Ambedkar

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday lambasted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on BR Ambedkar and said that the nation will "definitely respond" to it.

Taking to X, Rajya Sabha MP Singh said, "How much Amit Shah, Modi and the entire BJP hate Baba Saheb Ambedkar... such hatred on hearing Baba Saheb's name... the nation will respond, Amit Shah ji will definitely respond," Sanjay Singh remarks came after lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name.

"If they had taken the name of god so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for 7 lives," Shah said.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh alleged that an insult to Ambedkar had been made and the speech by the Home Minister was an election speech.

"Yesterday it became clear who insults whom. Yesterday, the Home Minister insulted Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar. He said 'you people keep chanting Ambedkar Ambedkar, it would have been better if you had taken the name of God,' if this is not an insult to Dr. Ambedkar, then what is it? So the real thing is that BJP, Prime Minister and Home Minister keep insulting Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar and blaming the Congress Party...For them, lies are supreme...Yesterday was an election speech for them. Their main target was the Congress party. They did not speak much on the Constitution and went into history. They did not talk about today's reality," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha.

In his adjournment motion notice, Tagore accused Amit Shah of "insulting" B R Ambedkar's legacy and "hurting the sentiments of people."

"I rise today to bring to the attention of this House the deeply offensive and disrespectful remarks made by the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, 2024, regarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. These remarks not only insult Dr. Ambedkar's legacy but also hurt the sentiments of crores of people who revere him as the founding father of modern India and a symbol of social justice and equality," Tagore stated in the notice.

Tagore called Amit Shah's statement "blasphemous" and an "attempt to undermine" Ambedkar's role in drafting the Constitution.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slammed Amit Shah, saying, "Those who believe in Manusmriti will definitely have problems with Ambedkar ji."