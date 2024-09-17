AAP's Atishi to be Delhi's new Chief Minister

CHENNAI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has chosen senior party leader Atishi to the next Chief Minister of Delhi, as per media reports.

Atishi will succeed Arvind Kejriwal, who is expected to resign as the CM of Delhi later in the day. She is currently holds education and public works departments among other portfolios in the Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi government.

Kejriwal had proposed Atishi’s name to be his successor and all AAP MLAs unanimously accepted her as the next Delhi CM, as reported by news agency PTI.

Further details awaited.