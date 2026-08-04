AAP's agitation against E20 fuel to continue, people must join protest: Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference after leading a march towards the Prime Minister's residence with petitions opposing E20 fuel, Kejriwal said the party would also oppose any move to implement the policy in states where it has legislators.

"We have MLAs in Goa and Gujarat and we will not allow E20 to be passed there either. Our legislators will oppose it in the assemblies," he said.

Kejriwal said only around 100 people had accompanied the march on Tuesday, but they had shown courage by participating despite facing criticism and trolling on social media.