"AAP will announce candidates for remaining five Lok Sabha seats in five days," says Punjab CM Mann

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming general elections in the country, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the Aam Aadmi Party will soon declare the names of the candidates for the remaining five seats in the state.

"In the next five days, the candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha tickets will be announced by the Aam Aadmi Party," said the Chief Minister.

Further revealing the strategy for the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency, he said that a key meeting was held with MLAs and party office bearers at Bathinda and a detailed discussion took place.

"During the meeting, our candidate Sardar Gurmeet Singh Khuddiyan was also present and everyone gave his support to win this seat," he posted on X.

He hailed, "Long live the revolution."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Sibin C, Punjab's chief electoral officer (CEO), informed that with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into effect after the notification of the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, all officers and personnel of the police department--from the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) to constable--shall be on deputation of the Election Commission (EC).

The decision is owing to their direct or indirect involvement in the management and conduct of elections as per the provisions of Section 28A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, with immediate effect, the top poll officer informed.

Sibin C stated further that a gazette notification has already been issued by the state government to this effect.

He added that the aforementioned order shall apply to all ranks ranging from the DGP to the constable.

The orders of deputation will remain in force till the end of the election process, he added.

Earlier, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), at a crowded press conference in the national capital, notified the dates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The CEO, on Monday, convened a meeting with representatives from major political parties in the state to discuss essential aspects of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.