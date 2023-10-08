AAP wants to loot country's treasures: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

NEW DELHI: In a reaction to a Delhi court directing suspended AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha to vacate his bungalow, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari said that the objective of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is to loot the country's treasures.

"Their objective is to loot the country's treasure and practice corruption after coming to power. They should have faith in the court," the Lok Sabha MP from North East Delhi said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

"The investigation is going on. All evidence pointing towards corruption is coming out," Tiwari said speaking on the recent arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a case related to the Delhi liquor 'scam'.

"These people take money from liquor mafias to their leaders or keep those with them. The money that should have been used for the betterment of Delhi's jhuggi jhopdis (slums), for clean water, for water taps is being looted," the BJP MP said.

Lambasting the AAP for increasing commission on liquor sales, Tiwari said, "For liquor sellers, the commission was earlier two per cent. They said that they will increase it to 12 per cent. How will you give it? If you want, give it to milk sellers so that people drink more milk. Why are you increasing the commission for liquor?"

Speaking about trouble for AAP since Dinesh Arora, one of the industrialists accused in the case has now turned into an 'approver', the BJP MP said, "Now they (AAP) are in a fix.

The one who was giving money to them has turned approver. He is saying that money was taken from him." On the stand of the INDIA bloc, Tiwari said, "INDIA alliance should make it clear that they are against corruption. If they are supporting these corrupt people, then people will decide against them." Speaking on the caste-based census whose results were recently made public in Bihar, Manoj Tiwari accused the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar of dividing people based on caste.

"We are all from different caste groups but at first we are all Indians...Dayanand Saraswati said that there should be a caste-less society. Instead of giving employment to poeple and fighting against crime, you are dividing people based on their caste," the BJP MP said. Questioning Nitish Kumar's sudden push towards the caste census, Tiwari said, "Nitish Kumar has been Chief Minister for 20 years. How come he is getting reminded of caste now? People are intelligent...We have faith in them..."