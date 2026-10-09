AAP to join CJP's Oct 10 protest in Delhi: Sanjay Singh

Clarifying his party's role, Singh said the Delhi demonstration would be organised by the CJP, a youth-led social movement, and not by the AAP.

"It is not our protest; it is the CJP's protest. All parties had participated last time as well, including the Samajwadi Party, Left parties, the Biju Janata Dal and us. Everyone will participate in the CJP protest," he said.

Asked about the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and a proposed meeting of INDIA bloc leaders with President Droupadi Murmu, Singh said everyone had the right to protest in their own way.