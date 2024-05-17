AAP to hold press conference to 'bring out reality of Swati Maliwal issue'

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row over the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, the party announced that a press conference will be organised to "bring out the reality" of the issue.

In a post on X, AAP minister Atishi said, "Will be doing a press conference today at 6 pm to bring out the reality of the Swati Maliwal issue."

Meanwhile, the forensic unit of the Delhi Police reached the Chief Minister's residence to collect evidence in connection with the alleged assault case of Swati Maliwal.

Earlier in the day, the AAP attacked Maliwal over a purported video clip from the CM's residence that was supposedly taken on the day of the alleged assault.

The video posted by a news channel was shared by the party with a caption that read "Swati Maliwal ka sach (Swati Maliwal's truth)". It purportedly showed Maliwal having an argument with the security personnel at the CM's residence.

This is the first time that the AAP has taken a stand against Maliwal in the case contradicting AAP MP Sanjay Singh's statement that Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed "strict action", adding that the party is "with Swati Maliwal."

In reference to the same video clip, Swati Maliwal attacked an anonymous person dubbing him a "political hitman" and said he had started efforts to save himself. She also said that the 'truth' will be revealed once the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked.

"Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and play videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime," alleged Maliwal in a post on X.

"Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world," she added.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR in the case based on the complaint of Swati Maliwal on Thursday and the FIR revealed shocking details.

According to the FIR, Maliwal, in her complaint, has alleged that Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area."

Maliwal described the events of May 13 when she went to the Civil Lines residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal, the FIR mentioned.

"I went inside the camp office and called CM's PS Bibhav Kumar but I could not go in. I then sent a message to his mobile number (through WhatsApp). However, there was no response. I then went inside the residential area through the main door, as I have always done in the past year Since Bibhav Kumar was not present, I entered the residence area and informed the staff present there to tell the CM here to meet him," the FIR read.

"I was informed that he was present in the house and I was told to wait in the drawing room. I went into the drawing room and sat on the sofa and waited for him to meet me," Maliwal stated in her complaint.

"He then abused me and asked, who are you to not listen to what I say. While saying these words, he came and stood right in front of me. Without any provocation whatsoever on my side, he started slapping me with full force. He slapped me seven to eight times, at least while I continued screaming. I felt absolutely shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. In order to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs," she said.

"I repeatedly told him that he should please let go of me as I was in unbearable pain. However, he attacked me with full force again and again. I somehow managed to get free. I then sat on the sofa of the drawing room and gathered my spectacles that had fallen on the ground during the assault. I was in a terrible state of shock at this attack. I was deeply traumatised and called the 112 number and reported the crime against me," Maliwal detailed.

The FIR was filed under IPC Sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).