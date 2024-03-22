AAP to gherao PM's residence to protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

NEW DELHI: The Aam Adami Party( AAP) will gherao the prime minister's residence on March 26 to register its protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the party's leader Gopal Rai said on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Rai said that the party will not celebrate Holi this year.

"People across the country have taken to the streets against this arrest... Tomorrow our ministers, councilors, officials, INDIA bloc leaders all will reach Shaheedi Park at 10 o'clock tomorrow to protest against this dictatorship...This year the Holi programme won't take place.

On 25 March we will go to people and tell them what is happening in the country... On 26 March whole of Delhi will gherao PM's residence to mark a protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest," the Delhi Minister said. "Today the INDIA alliance leaders have met the EC... and requested for action on this (arrest of Arvind Kejriwal)," he added. INDIA bloc leaders on Friday met the Election Commission against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and the alleged targeting of Opposition leaders across the country ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

After meeting the Election Commission, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, "Almost every opposition party is here. This incident happened late at night (arrest of Delhi CM). We have a detailed discussion with the election commission."

The ED arrested Kejriwal Thursday night in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case. The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

The letter submitted to the poll body by the INDIA on Friday asserted that "arrests, of individuals holding Constitutional posts are clearly intended to have a stifling and deleterious effect on the democratic functioning of the affairs of their respective states, as well as the parties themselves". The letter further read, "It is a move that is deliberately designed to demotivate and demoralise the members of these parties and the opposition at large.

These arrested individuals, one of whom is the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, and the other is the Working President of Jharkhand, Mukti Morcha, are elected leaders of our country who have championed the cause of those on the margins of our society, including our brothers and sisters belonging to the tribal communities."

"Their arrests are meant to send a message straight to the voter. That the ruling regime will not countenance any real opposition to its electoral ambitions," it added



