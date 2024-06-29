AAP protest erupts demanding Kejriwal's release amid CBI custody

NEW DELHI: In a high-voltage showdown, AAP leaders and workers took to the streets near the BJP's headquarters on DDU Marg, demanding the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal is currently in CBI custody over allegations related to the Delhi government's excise policy.

The protest, ignited by Kejriwal's recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case, saw AAP workers raising slogans and carrying placards against the BJP, alleging misuse of central agencies and calling for an end to 'dictatorship.'

Authorities, anticipating potential unrest, imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the area. Barricades were put up, and paramilitary personnel deployed to deter the protesters. Senior police officials confirmed that no prior permission was sought for the protest, suggesting possible detainment of participants if the situation escalates.