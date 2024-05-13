AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide; no official complaint filed yet

NEW DELHI: In a post from his official X handle on Monday, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed that the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson, Swati Maliwal alleged that she was assaulted by the personal assistant to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The incident allegedly went down at the office of the ruling party in the national capital.

However, neither the DCW chief, the AAP nor the police make any official statement on the alleged incident. Further, no official complaint was registered in connection with the alleged incident at the time of filing this report. "AAP RS MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges that Delhi CM's PA assaulted her. Call made from Delhi CM's House. Remember, Swati Maliwal had maintained radio silence on Kejriwal's arrest. She was not even in India at that time and didn't return for a long time," Malviya posted from his X handle on Monday.

However, according to sources in Delhi Police, Maliwal made a PCR call twice from the CM's residence alleging that she was 'assaulted' by Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar. Speaking to ANI, DCP (North) Manoj Meena said, "A PCR call was received by the Civil Lines police at 9.34 am in which a woman claimed to be assaulted at the CM's residence. After some time, the MP Madam (Maliwal) visited the Civil Lines police station. However, she left soon after saying he would file a complaint later."

Acting on Maliwal's complaint over the phone, a Delhi Police team reached the CM's residence but did not find her there, sources added. Responding to the alleged incident, BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi labelled the CM's CM's PA as a 'rogue', adding that she was aware of 'dynamics' within AAP from her time as a member of the ruling party in the Capital.

"There is dirt within AAP and I know all about it as I was formerly with the party. i know how their inner party relations and internal dynamics work. The dynamics keep changing from time to time. This isn't the first such incident as, in 2018, former chief secretary Anshu Prakash was similarly assaulted at the CM's residence. Kejriwal denied the claim at the time but two of his MLAs were charge-sheeted in the case," Ilmi said in a personalised video on Monday. Making further claims on the PA, the BJP leader said, "All that Bibhav knows is to misbehave with people or humiliate them. I was also a victim of his misconduct. He is rogue and anything is possible in this party."