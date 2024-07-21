AAP MP Sanjay Singh accuse BJP of 'messing' with CM Kejriwal's health

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday accused BJP of "messing" with the health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail.



Addressing a press conference, Singh said that Kejriwal’s medical report shows that anything can happen to him anytime.

"The BJP is messing with Kejriwal's health. Initially, they were saying that he is eating sweets and trying to spike his sugar levels but now they are saying that he has reduced his food intake. Why will someone do this and pose a threat to their own life?” Singh said.

"There is a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal," he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday assailed Lt Governor VK Saxena's communication for allegedly insinuating that Kejriwal was "deliberately" making himself sick and accused the BJP of hatching a "sinister plan to kill" the AAP leader.

A communication from the LG office to the chief secretary on Friday said that Saxena expressed concern over the "non-consumption" of prescribed medical diet and medicines by Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody, and asked officers to find out its reasons from him.

The communication, citing a report by Tihar Jail's Superintendent (Prison) regarding the health status of Kejriwal, noted that it brings out the fact that there are several instances of "willful low-calorie intake" by the chief minister, despite sufficient home-cooked food being provided to him.

The report also claimed that Kejriwal refused to take insulin before dinner on July 7.