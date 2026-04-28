AAP MLA Mehraj Malik released from Kathua jail after J-K HC quashes his PSA detention

Malik said that now that he had been released, he would continue to raise and talk about the issues of the people.

Setting aside the detention order issued by the Doda district magistrate against Malik on September 8 last year, Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani directed authorities to “release the petitioner-detenu forthwith from his preventive detention”.

"Malik was released by jail authorities this morning after completion of all formalities," his lawyer and AAP spokesperson Appu Singh Slathia told reporters here.