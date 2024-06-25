AAP leader Atishi's health deteriorates due to indefinite hunger strike; admitted to hospital

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister Atishi has been admitted to the hospital after her health condition deteriorated as she was on an indefinite hunger strike against the Haryana government for not releasing 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water thus creating water crisis in the national capital. Atishi has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in the national capital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Atishi's indefinite hunger strike entered its fifth day on Tuesday. She said that Haryana is not releasing Delhi's share of water. Earlier on June 22, Atishi started her indefinite hunger strike protesting for Haryana to release Delhi water share.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said doctors have advised Atishi to be admitted to a hospital in view of her deteriorating health but she is fighting for Delhi's rightful share of water by "risking her life". According to the AAP press release, a health checkup done on the minister revealed that her blood pressure and sugar levels dropped drastically.

The speed with which Atishi's blood sugar level and blood pressure have dropped has been described by doctors as dangerous, said AAP. Water Minister Atishi, who is on an indefinite hunger strike to ensure the water rights of 28 lakh Delhiites, has said that her indefinite hunger strike will continue till the Haryana government provides the water rights of Delhiites and till the gates of Hathnikund Barrage are not opened, said AAP.

The AAP has alleged that the neighbouring state of Haryana is supplying 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water every day, which has severely affected the lives of 28 lakh people in Delhi, adding to the problem of water shortage.

The issue of water shortage arose with the high temperatures and heat waves in the national capital.

The people of Delhi have been counting on water tankers to avail their daily requirements of water. Amid soaring temperatures, these scenes have become a daily occurrence in many areas of the national capital since the start of the summer season this year.