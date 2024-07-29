AAP govt's criminal negligence led to Old Rajinder Nagar incident: Bansuri Swaraj

NEW DELHI: BJP MP from Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj, on Monday, raised the Old Rajinder Nagar incident, where three UPSC aspirants lost their lives due to flooding in the coaching centre's basement and labelled it as the Delhi government's "criminal negligence."

Describing the incident as "heartwrenching," Bansuri Swaraj mentioned that water from drains flooded the basement of a coaching centre, claiming the lives of three students.

The BJP MP said, "These students came from Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala to Delhi to prepare for the IAS examination and to brighten their future. But with sadness, I have to say that they lost their lives because of the negligence, or I would say criminal negligence, of the Delhi government."

Labelling the death of these three students as "utter and absolute apathy of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)," the first-time parliamentarian said, "The criminal negligence of the ruling dispensation of the AAP in Delhi has caused the death of these three students."

"For the past decade, the AAP has been in power in Delhi but is not working for the people of Delhi. In the last two years, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board and cleanliness of the drainage systems are under the jurisdiction of the AAP government, but they neither upgraded nor de-silted the drains," she added.

The Lok Sabha MP also mentioned that local residents had repeatedly complained to the local legislator, councillor, and administrative officers on July 22 and July 24, but their concerns were not addressed. "The MLA was joking about it but did not take any action," she asserted.

Concluding her speech, Bansuri Swaraj called for the Home Ministry to look into the negligence of the Delhi government.

"I urge the Home Ministry to form an investigative committee which will look into the Delhi government, which solely focuses on publicity and corruption, to launch an enquiry on why the drains in the national capital are not cleaned and why the Delhi Jal Board is in such a bad condition," she said.