AAP-GFP alliance for Goa polls a tacit understanding with BJP: Congress

"The 'Goa First' alliance had gone against the aspirations of the people of Goa, who wanted a larger opposition alliance to take on the BJP in the 2027 elections. The AAP must have made an exchange offer ensuring that the BJP will help AAP win Punjab elections, while in Goa, AAP will support BJP," he alleged in an interview to PTI.

The Congress leader claimed the alliance was being formed to serve BJP’s interests rather than the people of Goa.

"People of Goa are opposed to this unholy alliance and would reject these parties in the polls. They won't be able to win even a single seat. This will be their last election. In Goa, it would be 'Goa Last' for them," said Chodankar.