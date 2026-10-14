Aaditya backs CJP leaders, says fight to reclaim democracy will continue

Since when has holding the national flag by young Indians become a crime? Thackeray asked in a post on X.

"The regime vs the patriotic young Indians fight shall go on till we reclaim democracy from this dictatorship!" he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government, saying waving the tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime and jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice.

Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India, Gandhi said and asserted that "we will reclaim it".