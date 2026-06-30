Aadhaar, passport, vehicle prices and credit card rules to change from July 1

New credit card rules from July 1

Credit card users will also see changes in reward programmes and benefits. Certain transactions will no longer qualify for reward points under revised rules announced by card issuers. In addition, some banks have introduced a spending requirement for complimentary airport lounge access. Cardholders who currently receive free domestic lounge access three times every quarter will now have to spend a minimum of Rs 60,000 in a quarter to avail of the benefit.