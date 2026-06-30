Aadhaar, passport, vehicle prices and credit card rules to change from July 1

CHENNAI: Several changes relating to Aadhaar services, passport fees, vehicle prices and credit card benefits will come into effect from July 1, impacting consumers across the country. From free Aadhaar updates to higher passport charges and revised credit card benefits, here is a look at the key changes. According to a Daily Thanthi report
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that linking an email address with an Aadhaar number through its online portal will be available free of cost from July 1 to December 31. Previously, users were required to pay Rs 75 for the service.
Passport application charges are set to increase from July 1. According to the revised fee structure, the standard passport application fee has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500. The fee for Tatkal passport applications has also been raised from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000. The revised charges will apply to fresh applications and renewals.
Several automobile manufacturers have announced price hikes across different vehicle segments from July 1. Industry sources said prices of passenger vehicles and other categories are expected to increase by 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent, depending on the model and manufacturer. The companies have cited rising input and production costs as reasons for the revision.
Credit card users will also see changes in reward programmes and benefits. Certain transactions will no longer qualify for reward points under revised rules announced by card issuers. In addition, some banks have introduced a spending requirement for complimentary airport lounge access. Cardholders who currently receive free domestic lounge access three times every quarter will now have to spend a minimum of Rs 60,000 in a quarter to avail of the benefit.
Apart from the announced revisions, reports indicate that additional changes relating to financial and consumer services may also come into force from July 1.Consumers are advised to check with the respective service providers for updated terms and conditions before availing services.