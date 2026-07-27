Aadhaar man Nilekani to reform NTA exams

The task force will give suggestions for maximising the use of technology for setting up a robust and transparent examination system, he said in a video message posted on his Instagram handle.

A multidisciplinary group of domain experts will be part of the task force.

Besides Nilekani, its other members are former chairman of ISRO S Somanath, former director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, director of IIT Chennai V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.