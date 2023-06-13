Begin typing your search...

Aadhaar data altered to withdraw PF; 1 arrested

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Jun 2023 8:33 PM GMT
NEW DELHI: The CBI arrested a man for allegedly altering Aadhaar card details to withdraw Provident Funds of unsuspecting persons through online claims. Delhi-based mastermind Priyanshu Kumar allegedly orchestrated the fraud with the help of his gang, where he allegedly targeted individuals whose Aadhaar cards were not linked to their PF accounts, officials said. The CBI said 11 EPF members were targeted through 39 fake claims and Rs 1.83 crore siphoned off.

