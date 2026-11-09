A year after Red Fort blast, empty homes, shattered dreams and scars that refuse to heal

Some of those who were caught in the terror attack on that November evening have also returned to their small shops and businesses, trying to rebuild their lives, even as the physical and mental scars of those harrowing moments when terrified people were running for their lives as bodies lay scattered on the road refuse to fade.

On November 10 last year, at around 6.52 pm, a car laden with explosives blew up near the historic seventeenth-century Mughal-era Red Fort at a busy traffic signal in the national capital. The driver, Dr Umar Un Nabi, a doctor by profession and an assistant professor at Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, was the suicide bomber and died in the explosion.

The blast killed 15 people and left several others injured, turning an otherwise busy evening into a scene of devastation.

Among those who bore the brunt of the explosion was 50-year-old Bhola Chaudhary, a physically challenged man who runs a small tobacco shop. He was parked near the Lal Quila police booth, barely 50 metres from the car that exploded, when the blast took place.

Recalling the terrifying moments, Chaudhary told PTI that something struck his shoulder with tremendous force. Overcome with pain and unable to run because of his physical condition, he could only fold his hands and pray to God to save him.

As people scrambled to escape, some fell to the ground, while his belongings were scattered all around him. Unable to move or gather his goods, he watched helplessly as the place descended into chaos.

"I couldn't run. I was shivering. I just prayed to God to save me. Some time later, when police personnel came, they saw me and pushed my cart to Jain Mandir where I stayed for some days," he said.

Chaudhary, who has been earning his livelihood in the area for the last 25 years, said the blast not only left him physically shaken but also took away his ability to work for several months.

He eventually had to return to his native village in Madhepura, Bihar, to be with his family. For someone who had spent a quarter of a century running his shop, the disruption meant losing his only source of income.

"I couldn't work for nine months. I have taken debt to restart this shop. I wish the government would have looked after people like us also," he said.

For Chaudhary, returning to the same spot was not simply about reopening a shop. It was also about trying to recover a livelihood that had been abruptly taken away. Even after resuming work, the financial burden of the months he spent away continues to weigh on him.

Another survivor, 50-year-old Vijay Yadav, who runs a water and soda shop, was even closer to the car when it exploded. He says he was barely 20 metres away and believes that a momentary movement may have saved his life.

"I was lucky that I didn't die since I had bent to take out water. Still, glass shards pierced my cart and my hand. At first, I couldn't comprehend anything and thought I'd take my cart away from here. However, the cars started catching fire and authorities started clearing the area. I couldn't even take money from my cart. I ran down to the metro station and saw that I was bleeding," he recalled.