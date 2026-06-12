A year after AI crash, 'Aeroplane Boy' still haunted by flight he captured

But fame came at a cost. Aryan now says he has not filmed a single aircraft since that day and is still not ready to board one himself.

"I went to Ahmedabad for the first time and saw a plane from such a close distance. I took out my mobile phone and started recording because I wanted to show it to my friends back in the village," Aryan recalled during an interaction with PTI ahead of the first anniversary of the tragedy.

Standing on the terrace of his father's rented accommodation in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar, close to the airport, Aryan was fascinated by the sight of a low-flying aircraft. What began as a casual video soon turned into one of the most widely circulated recordings of the disaster.

"Suddenly, the plane started coming down and then crashed into a huge fireball. I was terrified. I had never imagined something like that could happen in front of my eyes," he said.

Aryan had arrived in Ahmedabad on the morning of the crash to spend some time with his father, Magan Asari, a retired Army soldier who was then working as a security guard at a Metro station. The visit was also meant to help him buy textbooks after securing admission to Class 12.

Instead, within hours of reaching the city, he became an eyewitness to one of India's worst aviation disasters. The video spread rapidly on social media and television channels.